Husker Harvest Days brings big crowds to Hall County

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Husker Harvest Days is underway, and the Nebraska State Patrol encourages visitors and travelers in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic.

During the event, which runs from September 13-15, troopers will provide traffic control in the areas around the event and maintain an increased presence in an effort to reduce the potential for crashes. NSP reminds all motorists in the area to be prepared for slowed traffic at Husker Highway and Highway 30. Visitors to the show can also come in on the north side using Old Potash Highway to 90 Road.

“Husker Harvest Days is an awesome showcase of Nebraska’s ag industry and the farmers and ranchers who feed the world,” said Captain Jeff Roby, Commander of Troop C, based in Grand Island. “Our goal is that all visitors have safe trips to and from the show. We’re proud to team up with a number of public safety partners in that mission this week.”

Motorists are asked to maintain adequate following distance to allow themselves plenty of time to react to changing traffic conditions and to remain alert for law enforcement personnel.

Traffic enforcement assistance will be provided by the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Hall County Roads Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Posse, and the Husker Harvest Days Staff.

