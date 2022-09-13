LIVE at 3:30PM: LLCHD updates on COVID-19 boosters

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Lancaster-County Health Officials will update the community on the new COVID-19 boosters for people age 12 and older at a briefing on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch the press conference live at 3:30 p.m. in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW news channel on Roku, AppleTV and FireTV as well as the free VUit app.

