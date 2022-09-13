Man dies after falling from truck in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old man has died after falling and striking his head against pavement last month, according to Lincoln Police.

The man worked with a crew of subcontractors who were painting fire hydrants just southeast 77th Street and Old Cheney Road on August 23rd.

LPD said the victim rode on a protruding bumper of the crew’s box truck, traveling from one fire hydrant to the next. LPD said witness reported that the victim dropped his phone, stepped off the bumper of the slow-moving truck and lost his balance in the process. He fell to the street and hit his head.

According to police, the man passed away on August 31st.

