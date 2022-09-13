Wednesday Forecast: Summer-in-September continues...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonably warm-to-hot conditions will continue for the rest of the work week...and into the upcoming weekend...

High pressure has once again translated into a period of warm-and-dry weather across the Midwest this week...and while temperatures are expected to remain ABOVE AVERAGE all he way through the weekend...there are some precipitation chances to talk about.

Shortwave energy...some leftover tropical moisture...and surface heating will all combine to give the region a shower-and-thunderstorm chance off-and-on from Thursday into late Saturday. “Periodic” precipitation opportunities will present themselves over the coming days...with plenty of dry-time expected each day as well. Rainfall amounts are not expected to be significant with most of the activity that develops...although some locally heavier rains will be possible in spots. Even with those scattered rain chances...temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s-to-lower 90s each day across 10-11 Country all the way into early next week.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

SKYCAST - 7pm Thursday (KOLN)

SKYCAST - 7am Friday (KOLN)

SKYCAST - 7pm Friday (KOLN)

SKYCAST - 7am Saturday (KOLN)

SKYCAST - 7pm Saturday (KOLN)

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

