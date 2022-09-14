28-year-old Omaha man killed in Highway 50 crash in Sarpy County

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities and rescue personnel were at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

A Sarpy County dispatcher confirmed to 6 News that one person died following the two-vehicle crash at about 11:15 a.m. on state Highway 50 near Capehart Road.

Devon Looney, 28, of Omaha, was driving a Ford F-150 pickup northbound and collided with a northbound Chevrolet Express van driven by a 42-year-old Papillion man, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Looney was declared dead at the scene, the release states. The van driver was hurt in the crash, but the dispatcher said earlier on Wednesday that his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Traffic was shut down in all directions for some time following the crash, with some traffic still affected at about 12:30 p.m.

“The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crash Response Unit is conducting the investigation and no further details will be released at this time,” the release states.

The Papillion Fire Department also responded to the scene of this crash.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.