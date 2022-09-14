Corrections officer arrested for having sex with inmates, sheriff says

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.
Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday.(Modoc County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTURAS, Calif. (Gray News) – Officials in California say a corrections officer has been terminated and arrested for having sexual relationships with inmates.

Melanie Alicia Martin, 34, with the Modoc County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on Sept. 10 and booked into the Modoc County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

California law prohibits correctional officers from engaging in sexual activity with inmates as inmates cannot consent to sex if confined in a detention facility.

Modoc County Sheriff Tex Dowdy said in a statement that his office is taking the allegations very seriously. The investigation was completed by an outside agency.

Modoc County is located in the northeast corner of California, bordering Oregon and Nevada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of...
‘We haven’t been winning, but we don’t have a losing culture,’ Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph speaks to media
Analyzing buyouts at UNL
Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.
Fire investigators find oxygen and propane tanks inside car following deadly fire in north Lincoln
Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

Latest News

UNMC BSN nursing program among tops in the nation
UNMC nursing program among top in the nation
FILE - Alex Jones is expected to testify eventually but hasn’t attended the trial so far.
Infowars lawyer: ‘There were false statements’ on Sandy Hook
HUD
Experts warn about scams targeting public housing seekers
Experts warn about scams targeting public housing seekers
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Ex-town official pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge