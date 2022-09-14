Hastings man killed in motorcycle crash near Glenvil

Riley Sears, of Hastings, died after the motorcycle he was on lost control and collided with a...
Riley Sears, of Hastings, died after the motorcycle he was on lost control and collided with a van near Glenvil.(KSNB)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLENVIL, Neb. (KSNB) - One person has died and another injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening near Glenvil.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the motorcycle-vehicle accident at 6:12 p.m. on County Road B and Road 312.

The sheriff’s office said a motorcycle was traveling eastbound into Glenvil on the curve near the cemetery, when the vehicle lost control and collided with a northbound Chrysler Town & Country.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has since been identified as 38-year-old Riley Sears, of Hastings. The van’s driver was transported to Mary Lanning Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries and has been released.

At this time, no cause as to what led to the motorcycle losing control has been released. The accident is being investigated by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

