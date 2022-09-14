Hot temperatures continue Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures will continue on Wednesday with a few more clouds and a gusty south wind. A few late day thunderstorms will be possible in western Nebraska. Not as hot on Thursday with more clouds and a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Thursday night.

Mostly to partly sunny, breezy and hot in Lincoln Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Hot and breezy Wednesday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Mild and breezy for Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny, breezy and hot on Thursday with highs around 90. Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the afternoon or evening. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Not as hot with more clouds on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and early Friday morning. Another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night. Not as hot on Friday however, temperatures could return to around 90 on Saturday and back into the mid 90s Sunday and Monday.

Above average temperatures continue into early next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.