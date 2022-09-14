Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice

Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The high school football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

In a release from Lincoln Public Schools, LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek explained that the number of injuries sustained by an already small team left the Northwest Falcons unable to cobble together a varsity team for the game.

“Unfortunately, we will have to forfeit our game against the Orangemen,” said LPS Director of Athletics and Activities JJ Toczek. “We understand there is disappointment behind this decision, one we do not make lightly.”

“While we are disappointed our team will not be able to play on Friday, we understand the challenges of building a football program from scratch,” said Gus Brown, Beatrice High School athletic director. “We appreciate the collaboration with Lincoln Public Schools to make this decision as early as possible in order to effectively communicate it with our respective communities.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of...
Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph speaks to media
Analyzing buyouts at UNL
Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.
Fire investigators find oxygen and propane tanks inside car following deadly fire in north Lincoln
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln
Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln
‘Now it’s time to invest in them’: Nebraska state employee union heads into contract negotiations
‘Now it’s time to invest in them’: Nebraska state employee union heads into contract negotiations