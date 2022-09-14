Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service.

The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.

If clicked, the link will take the user to a site that appears to be a USPS website that asks for credit card information to have the package delivered for a fee.

Authorities said this is a scam, and the postal service does not operate in such a manner.

The sheriff’s office urged all residents not to click on these links or follow such fraudulent text messages.

Posted by LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

