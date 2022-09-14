Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need.
The event coincides with Hunger Action Month, a dedicated time for food banks and advocates across the country to take action to fight hunger in our communities. In the Food Bank of Lincoln’s 16-county service area of Southeast Nebraska, an estimated 49,810 neighbors are facing hunger; of that, 14,900 are children under the age of 18, according to data from Feeding America.
Participating locations in Dine Out to Help Out 2022 include:
(402) Creamery – all Lincoln locations
Amigos/Kings Classic – all Lincoln locations
Arby’s – all Lincoln locations
Blue Orchid –129 N. 10th Street, Suite 111
Braeda Fresh Express Cafe – 4231 S. 33rd Street
Buzzard Billy’s – 247 N. 8th Street, Suite 101
Casa Bovina – 4841 N. 84th Street
Culver’s – all Lincoln locations
Dairy Queen – 3835 South Street
DaVinci’s – all Lincoln locations
Engine House Cafe – 6028 Havelock Avenue
FireWorks Restaurant – 5750 S. 86th Street
Hi-Way Diner – 2105 Hwy 2
Honest Abe’s – all Lincoln locations
La Paz Mexican Restaurant – 321 N. Cotner Blvd.
Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill – all Lincoln locations
Mary Ellen’s – 2801 Pine Lake Road, Suite A
McKinney’s Pub – 151 N. 8th Street, Suite 140
Ming’s House – 1415 N. Cotner Blvd.
Muchachos – 416 S. 11th Street
Redz BBQ – 2546 S. 48th Street
Rock-N-Joe Coffee – 5025 Lindberg Street
Runza Restaurants – all Lincoln locations
Shoemakers Travel Center – 151 S.W. 48th Street
Stauffer’s Cafe & Pie Shoppe – 5600 S. 48th Street
Taco Inn – 2509 N. 11th Street
The Chocolate Season – 3855 Village Lane, Suite 100
The Eatery –2548 S. 48th Street
The Mill Coffee & Tea – all Lincoln locations
The Oven – all Lincoln locations
The Press Box – 5601 S. 56th Street
Tina’s Cafe and Catering – 616 South Street
Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina – 800 Q Street
Valentino’s – all Lincoln locations
Wahlburgers @ Hy-Vee – 5020 N. 27th Street
The list of participating locations is also available at lincolnfoodbank.org
In addition to participating restaurants, the Food Bank of Lincoln is grateful to the Dine Out to Help Out event sponsors: Alpha Media, Lincoln Journal Star and Eagle Printing & Sign.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.