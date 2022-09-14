Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - For the 34th year in a row, local eateries and beverage establishments will rally to fight hunger in Southeast Nebraska. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 92 community-minded restaurant and beverage industry locations will participate in Dine Out to Help Out by donating at least 10 percent of the days’ proceeds to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed neighbors in need.

The event coincides with Hunger Action Month, a dedicated time for food banks and advocates across the country to take action to fight hunger in our communities. In the Food Bank of Lincoln’s 16-county service area of Southeast Nebraska, an estimated 49,810 neighbors are facing hunger; of that, 14,900 are children under the age of 18, according to data from Feeding America.

Participating locations in Dine Out to Help Out 2022 include:

(402) Creamery – all Lincoln locations

Amigos/Kings Classic – all Lincoln locations

Arby’s – all Lincoln locations

Blue Orchid –129 N. 10th Street, Suite 111

Braeda Fresh Express Cafe – 4231 S. 33rd Street

Buzzard Billy’s – 247 N. 8th Street, Suite 101

Casa Bovina – 4841 N. 84th Street

Culver’s – all Lincoln locations

Dairy Queen – 3835 South Street

DaVinci’s – all Lincoln locations

Engine House Cafe – 6028 Havelock Avenue

FireWorks Restaurant – 5750 S. 86th Street

Hi-Way Diner – 2105 Hwy 2

Honest Abe’s – all Lincoln locations

La Paz Mexican Restaurant – 321 N. Cotner Blvd.

Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill – all Lincoln locations

Mary Ellen’s – 2801 Pine Lake Road, Suite A

McKinney’s Pub – 151 N. 8th Street, Suite 140

Ming’s House – 1415 N. Cotner Blvd.

Muchachos – 416 S. 11th Street

Redz BBQ – 2546 S. 48th Street

Rock-N-Joe Coffee – 5025 Lindberg Street

Runza Restaurants – all Lincoln locations

Shoemakers Travel Center – 151 S.W. 48th Street

Stauffer’s Cafe & Pie Shoppe – 5600 S. 48th Street

Taco Inn – 2509 N. 11th Street

The Chocolate Season – 3855 Village Lane, Suite 100

The Eatery –2548 S. 48th Street

The Mill Coffee & Tea – all Lincoln locations

The Oven – all Lincoln locations

The Press Box – 5601 S. 56th Street

Tina’s Cafe and Catering – 616 South Street

Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina – 800 Q Street

Valentino’s – all Lincoln locations

Wahlburgers @ Hy-Vee – 5020 N. 27th Street

The list of participating locations is also available at lincolnfoodbank.org

In addition to participating restaurants, the Food Bank of Lincoln is grateful to the Dine Out to Help Out event sponsors: Alpha Media, Lincoln Journal Star and Eagle Printing & Sign.

