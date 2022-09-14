LPD investigating reported child enticement

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a child enticement report that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

LPD says the incident occurred on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive.

Police say a parent reported her children were walking home from St. Michaels School and were approached by a male, whom they did not know, in a small car. 

The driver reportedly asked the children, ages 11 and 7, if they wanted a ride. The children became afraid, said no, and ran from the area.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored, smaller 4-door car with unknown license plates.

The driver is described as a male, in his 30′s with longer curly black hair.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of South 83rd and Yankee Woods Drive.

LPD is asking anyone with information, or captured video of the vehicle, to come forward by calling 402-441.6000.  If they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

