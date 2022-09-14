Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many in the county may have recently checked the mail and been met by a bright pink postcard.

They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. But without much notice or knowledge they were coming, once it hit people’s hands there was some understandable confusion.

In total, 114,000 of the hard-to-miss postcards were sent out. Warning people of potential property tax increases.

Nebraska State Senator Ben Hanson introduced the legislation during the 2021 legislative session that made them a requirement.

“The whole goal of it is transparency in government,” Hansen said. “So whenever a political subdivision such as your schools, your county, your city, your community college decide to ask for more money then they have to be included in a postcard that is then sent to the taxpayer.”

Hansen said the entities that want to add revenue to their budgets and are proposing to raise taxes by at least 2% are included on those cards. This also informs people of a joint public hearing, where they can learn more about why their taxes might increase and weigh in.

“It gives people a chance to voice their opinion as well,” Hansen said. “And a lot of this is supposed to happen and happens before the political subdivision actually sets their budget.”

In Lancaster County, those subdivisions include Southeast Community College, the City of Hickman, Raymond Central Public Schools, and Waverly Public Schools.

The meeting for Lancaster County is scheduled to take place on September 22nd at the City-County Building at 6:30 p.m.

