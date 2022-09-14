Thursday Forecast: Continued warm...maybe a storm

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer like temperatures are not going away anytime soon, but some well needed rain is possible on Thursday.

Thursday morning starts off fairly mild before warming up into the 80s in most locations. Upper 70s are possible in the north and west, but the farther south and east you go across the state, the warmer it will become.

Lows will be quite mild into Thursday morning, with temperatures only falling to the mid 60s for most of 10/11 Country. (KOLN)

Look for highs to range from the upper 70s to the upper 80s on Thursday. (KOLN)

Meanwhile, widely scattered showers and storms are possible during the day. Coverage is expected to increase during the evening hours. One or two storms that fire up in central Nebraska may become severe with damaging winds being the primary threat.

Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with scattered storms possible into Thursday evening. (KOLN)

A marginal risk is in place across parts of central Nebraska for Thursday evening. (KOLN)

On Friday, highs of 80-89 are possible statewide. The warmest temperatures should be along and south of I-80. More showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday increasing as the day progresses. The marginal severe threat will shift off into western parts of the state.

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

A marginal risk is in place for the western third of the state on Friday. (KOLN)

Over the weekend we expect above average temperatures to continue while the rain chances decrease. If you are looking for autumn, hope may be briefly in sight as we drop our temperatures into the middle parts of next week.

Warm to hot weather is expected through this weekend and into early next week before fall like temperatures return by late next week. (KOLN)

