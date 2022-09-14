UNMC nursing program among top in the nation

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week.

The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.

The UNMC College of Nursing has brick-and-mortar divisions across Nebraska, with locations in Kearney, Scottsbluff, Norfolk, Lincoln and Omaha. It offers several different tracks within the bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree program, as well as advanced practice and doctoral-level programs. The college also provides countless offerings for continuing nursing education.

“Seeing the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing BSN program ranked 15th in the country is stellar recognition of the quality of our program,” said Juliann Sebastian, PhD, dean of the college. “The talented and dedicated faculty, staff, students and clinical partners work hard every day to make this program great. Graduates go on to impressive clinical roles, providing leadership in practice, basing their practice on evidence and collaborating with team members who all focus on the needs of patients, families and communities.”

UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, MD, said the ranking reflects the commitment to care that highlights not only the UNMC College of Nursing, but UNMC as a whole.

“Dr. Sebastian and her college can be justly proud of this accomplishment, which puts the college’s BSN program among the top 3% in the country,” Dr. Gold said. “As with other health professions, the importance of nursing, as well as the dedication of nurses and nurse educators, has been underscored during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are pleased, but not surprised, to see the UNMC College of Nursing among the national leaders in educating the next generation of nurses for Nebraska and beyond.”

According to U.S. News, the Bachelor of Science in nursing program rankings were determined by the average of scores received from surveys of top academics and officials at nursing schools or departments. These officials rated the overall quality of undergraduate BSN programs they were familiar with on a 1-5 scale.

