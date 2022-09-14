Wildfire burning in Nebraska Panhandle

2,000 acres have burned in Banner County with zero percent containment.
A wildfire started burning near County Road 61 in Banner County on Tuesday.
By Angel Alvarez
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Firefighters are once again battling a wildfire in the Nebraska Panhandle.

All mutual aid were called in the area of County Road 61 in Banner County to assist in a large wildfire around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

About 15-16 volunteer fire departments and 50-60 personnel are assisting in the operation, according to Region 22 Emergency Manager Tim Newman.

An estimated 2,000 acres has been burned so far, with zero percent containment.

This is still a developing story and we will have more details as they come in.

