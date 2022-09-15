Be ready for heavy gameday traffic for Oklahoma matchup on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a game Nebraskans have been anticipating for years -- the renewed rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners in Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s matchup will be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game, which means it will start at 11 a.m. CT.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol said there will likely be thousands more people coming to Lincoln on Nebraska’s highways. Troopers will start patrols around 8 a.m. with heavy traffic expected up until game time.

“We are expecting heavy pregame traffic due to out of town fans arriving at the same time as everyone else,” NSP Sergeant Sean Velte said. “We are partnering with our local agencies as usual to filter traffic downtown in a safe and efficient manner. Plan ahead, leave early, expect delays expect to come across slow to even stopped traffic.”

NSP received a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation for the upcoming game. It will give them the ability to staff more troopers on the roadway to and from the game.

“What we will do is scatter throughout the interstate to be able to respond to accidents or calls for service as they arise,” Velte said. “We’re going to have our guys in place by 8 a.m. because I foresee heavy traffic already at 8 or 8:30 in the morning. With a big game like this we expect thousands and thousands of people trying to get to the same location in a safe way.”

The biggest advice from troopers is to plan ahead and anticipate standstill traffic as it get closer to game time. NSP recommends using Highway 6 or Highway 77 as alternate routes into Lincoln.

As for getting into the stadium, University staff said 20 to 30 minutes before kickoff is going to be the busiest time. If you’re planning on making it into the stadium for the tunnel walk, make sure to plan ahead. Staff also remind fans to be familiar with the clear bag policy and use the gate assigned on your ticket.

The Nebraska 511 Traveler System is a useful gameday resource if you’re coming from outside of the Lincoln area. It will give the latest traffic updates on Nebraska’s highway system and the best routes to make it into the Capital City.

