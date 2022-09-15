Continued warm with a chance of rain Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be above average on Thursday, but it won’t be quite as hot thanks to more cloud cover. There will also be a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain will continue on Friday and Saturday. Hot temperatures expected over the weekend and perhaps a bit more humid.

Partly sunny, breezy and hot Thursday afternoon in the Lincoln area with highs around 90 and a south wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late this afternoon.

Not as hot Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Thursday night into early Friday morning. Lows will drop into the mid 60s with a south wind 10 to 20 mph.

Mild temperatures continue Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Highs in the upper 80s with a south wind continuing 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Not as hot on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny on Saturday with a continued chance of isolated showers and t’storms throughout the day. Highs around 90 with a South wind 10 to 15 mph along with gusts up to 30 mph.

Well above average temperatures continue Saturday. (1011 Weather)

The Husker game on Saturday will be warm, a bit humid and breezy. There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm through out the day.

Warm temperatures in the morning, hot in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms possible. (1011 Weather)

Rainfall over the next three days will be scattered with the best chance and perhaps the heaviest will be in central Nebraska. Most of the rain will occur Thursday through Saturday. Sunday is looking mainly dry.

Heaviest rain could fall in parts of central Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Hot temperatures will continue Sunday through Tuesday and it could also be on the muggy side as well. A chance of rain will return late on Tuesday.

Above average temperatures over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.