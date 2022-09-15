Friday Forecast: Warm, rounds of rain possible heading into the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures will hang around for the start of the weekend along with a few rounds of rain and storm chances. Some storms may be strong to severe both Friday and Saturday.

Friday will bring warm temperatures and the potential for rain and storms. High temperatures will reach the 80s across the 1011 territory. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will move through the southeastern areas in the morning hours. By midday we should be dry and see partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions. Then another round for rain and storms will develop in the west and central areas in the evening and push east along and north of the I-80 corridor through the overnight.... bringing rain and storm chances into eastern areas by the early morning hours on Saturday. Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible in the late afternoon to evening for the western half of Nebraska. Damaging winds and large hail are the main storm threats. A tornado cannot be ruled out. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated to scattered severe storms possible in the western half of the state. (KOLN)

Saturday will be warm and breezy. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Friday.... majority of the areas will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few areas hitting the 90s in the southeast. Saturday will bring two rounds for rain and storm chances.... one in the morning and another in the late evening. Lingering isolated to scattered showers and storms from Friday will continue to push through the eastern areas through Saturday morning. We should have skies dry up and see decreasing clouds through the afternoon. Then another round of isolated rain and storms will move through the west and southeast through the late evening into the overnight hours. There is a Marginal risk for severe weather in the eastern portions of the area Saturday afternoon and evening. Isolated strong to severe storms are possible in the eastern areas. The main storm threats include large hail and damaging winds. A tornado cannot be ruled out. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Isolated strong to severe storms possible in the eastern areas. (KOLN)

Temperatures will continue to rise for the next several days, eventually making it to the mid 90s by the start of next week. A strong cold front looks to swing through Wednesday into Thursday bringing rain chances and knocking temperatures into the 80s and 70s.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

