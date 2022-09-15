Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid.

But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water.

“Next to people, water is our most valuable resource,” Liz Elliott, Lincoln director of Transportation and Utilities, said. “And with recent climate events, such as the 2019 flood, it really highlights the importance of water and the importance of having a resilient system.

It’s not an emergency. Lincoln’s sinks and showers won’t suddenly cease to flow. But as Nebraska’s climate continues to change, Elliott said water security is essential for the future of the growing city.

“We have more than enough water for the next 20 to 25 years, but because this project is so big, we have to start now,” Elliott said. “Looking at all of our options. Looking at funding and moving forward.”

The project to is “Water 2.0: Securing Lincoln’s Second Source.” It involves a team of 27 scientists, engineers and community members.

They started meeting monthly in July for four hours at a time. There, they pore through studies on water source alternatives going back a decade.

“There’s still a lot of options,” Elliott said. “It could span from expanding our current well-field in the Platte River. It could go to an interconnect with the metropolitan utilities district in Omaha. Or it could be a direct connection to the Missouri River.”

The 27-person advisory council will offer its recommendation on the future source in the first quarter of 2023. It will serve alongside, not replace, the current source.

“What we would ultimately anticipate doing is using both water source,” Elliott said. “That way, if we have an extreme drought that’s impacting the Platte River, we can use the other source as well.”

Neither the cost nor the timeline are certain: Lincoln should anticipate a price tag between $350 million and $750 million between the next 15 and 20 years. But what is clear is the need for greater water security in an uncertain future.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.