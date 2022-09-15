LIVE: Gov. Ricketts, Dept. of Revenue to highlight tax relief available to Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts, State Senator Lou Ann Linehan, and the Nebraska Department of Revenue will provide an overview of tax relief available to Nebraskans as a result of LB 873 — a tax package Gov. Ricketts signed into law this spring.

The legislation will deliver $3.4 billion of tax relief to Nebraskans through tax year 2027. Gov. Pete Ricketts said when fully implemented, LB 873 will provide 12 times the amount tax relief of any tax relief bill passed prior to his administration.

