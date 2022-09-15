LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police Officer with just seven months of service in Lincoln has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation.

Late Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department says it was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protection orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage.

The orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service, though the orders were not yet available to be served at that time.

He will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity. Lincoln Police Department officers say they have been called to the Wallage residence twice in the recent past on domestic-related issues. Officer Wallage has not been cited in either investigation. These investigations are still ongoing.

Wednesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office served Officer Wallagewith all three orders. The Department has initiated an internal investigation into the matter.

10/11 NOW will keep you updated on this developing story.

