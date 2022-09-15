Nebraska officials review state’s new property tax relief package

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday morning held a news conference to remind Nebraskans about the new tax breaks they will be able to claim when filing returns next year.

“Nebraska taxpayers: You’re going to get a 30% tax credit back on what you paid into your K-through-12 schools and your community colleges, so please claim that tax credit next year when you file your income taxes,” he said.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan and Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton joined Ricketts to talk more about LB-873, signed into law in April.

The K-12 tax credit was already in place, but now there’s a credit for the community colleges, he said. Ricketts also reminded state taxpayers that if they didn’t claim that credit before, they can re-file to get it back now.

“Even if you don’t owe us money, we’ll send you a check,” he said. In some cases, that’s a house payment, he said. “This is a big deal.”

It’s all part of the property tax initiatives Ricketts has been pushing throughout the course of his term.

“The legislation will deliver $3.4 billion of tax relief to Nebraskans through tax year 2027,” according to a news release from the governor’s office. “When fully implemented, LB 873 will provide 12 times the amount tax relief of any tax relief bill passed prior to Gov. Ricketts’ administration.”

