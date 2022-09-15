One arrested after troopers find 10 lbs of meth, gun at I-80 rest area

Interstate 80 police lights
Interstate 80 police lights(MGN)
By Cody Thomas, NSP Public Relations Director
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
YORK, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during an encounter at an I-80 rest area near York.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper made contact with the driver of a Hyundai Accent at the eastbound Interstate 80 rest area near York. During the encounter, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was located concealed inside a suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle. Troopers also located a handgun in the vehicle.

The driver, Monica Morales, 31, of Mount Prospect, Illinois, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and possession of marijuana – less than an ounce. She was lodged in York County Jail.

