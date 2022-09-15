Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday

A final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, who served her country for more than 70 years. (CNN/ITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.

Members of the public file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, where it Lies in State on a Catafalque. Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state in Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster, from Wednesday until a few hours before her funeral on Monday, with huge queues expected to file past her coffin to pay their respects.(BEN STANSALL | Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)

Buckingham Palace released details Thursday of the state funeral and a ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor ahead of her private interment later Monday.

After the state funeral, attended by some 2,000 guests, including visiting heads of state and other dignitaries, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage before being driven by the state hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

