Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona, this season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening.

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Associate Head Coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of...
‘We haven’t been winning, but we don’t have a losing culture,’ Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph speaks to media
Analyzing buyouts at UNL
Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
Lincoln Police responded to a fatal car fire near 14th and Superior Streets on Monday.
Fire investigators find oxygen and propane tanks inside car following deadly fire in north Lincoln
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.
Disney World fans say prices are too high for families, survey finds
A moms mission: Suicide Prevention Month goes beyond September
A mom’s mission: Suicide Prevention Month goes beyond September
A Nebraska family says a bow-and-arrow accident has left them in shock.
‘It was terrifying’: Son accidentally hits dad with arrow during target practice