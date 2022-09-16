AppleJack Festival returns to Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has scheduled the 54th Annual AppleJack Festival for two consecutive weekends in September.

“AppleJack is traditionally the third weekend in September, which, this year is September 16th, 17th, and 18th,” said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood. “We are upholding that by having all the traditional festival activities that weekend.”

Events that weekend include the Fun Run, Extreme Bull Riding, Carnival, Flea Market, Craft and Vendor Shows, the Pancake Feed, the Parade (including the annual Marching Band Competition), Water Barrel Fights, and the River City Classic Car Club Car Show.

“Those are the things that adults remember when they talk about coming to Nebraska City and AppleJack as a kid,” Allgood said.

The following weekend, September 24 and 25, will be all about the food, Allgood said, noting that Saturday is the Food Truck Street Fair and a Progressive Dinner while Sunday is the Taste of AppleJack “All Things Apple” Recipe Contest.

Extending the mantle of the AppleJack Festival to multiple weekends was a decision made by NCTC in 2020, six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2020, we debated having an AppleJack Festival at all,” said Tammy Partsch, NCTC Tourism & Promotions Coordinator. “Spreading out AppleJack to more than one weekend gives the public options on when to come to town and visit the orchards. We’ve seen a leveling off of crowds, but an increase in numbers overall.”

Allgood said details continue to be finalized for both weekends. Local businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring AppleJack, participating in the parade, or hosting a special event or activity are encouraged to contact NCTC as soon as possible with their information. Details on all AppleJack Festival events can be found at www.NebraskaCity.com/festivals.

