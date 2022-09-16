Big Red Collaborative: NIL collective partners athletes and non-profits

This partnership creates new opportunities for Nebraska’s student-athletes to profit off their...
This partnership creates new opportunities for Nebraska’s student-athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) using the school’s official trademarks and logos.(1011 NOW)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the current day and age of college athletics, the profitability of Name, Image, and Likeness deals is at the forefront of many minds. Now, the “Big Red Collaborative” is teaming up with charities to help promote both them and athletes.

Since it’s been around, the potential of NIL spending is estimated to top out at more than $1 billion and Nebraska has been at the center of it. Taking a new spin on this concept, the goal is to help both student-athletes and those charities to win.

“Our hope is to really be in a position to bring in a significant amount of money so that we can help all those student-athletes,” said Joe Petsick, who helped create the program.

In total, more than 600 Husker athletes can tap into the new effort. The BRC was formed as a public charity to provide benefits to both parties.

“Instead of the agency model which is the more widely-used model, we’re setting this up as a 501(c)(3),” Petsick said.

Simply put, money that comes in from donors can be used in NIL deals that then promotes non-profits.

“That allows people who are interested in supporting athletics at the University of Nebraska to actually make contributions, charitable contributions,” Petsick said.

Three local charities close to Nebraskans are already on board: “Teammates,” “The Team Jack Foundation,” and “The Nebraska Greats Foundation.”

On top of that, the College of Business and the Athletic Department will work together to provide athletes with a sense of financial awareness on topics such as spending and saving their money. It provides not only a unique opportunity but hopefully valuable life skills.

“We need to really set a foundation here,” Petsick noted. “There’s a level of responsibility that comes with this that those collectives working with those athletes have to understand that it needs to exist, and our idea is to help make sure those athletes get access to that content.”

UNL is the ninth school in the Big Ten to start a non-profit collective, a growing trend among colleges.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Northwest (File Photo)
Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice
Lincoln Police investigating reported child enticement
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers
LPD officer 'removed from service' amid domestic-related investigation
LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations
Man arrested for setting abandoned Raymond home on fire

Latest News

After 22 years in prison, Jackson will go before the pardon board Monday.
After 22 years in prison, Earnest Jackson to go before Nebraska Pardon Board
Earnest Jackson to go before pardon board
After 22 years in prison, Earnest Jackson seeking freedom from pardon board
The Platte River in Nebraska, Lincoln's primary source of water through a treatment plant in...
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
Isolated to scattered severe storms possible in the western half of the state.
Friday Forecast: Warm, rounds of rain possible heading into the weekend