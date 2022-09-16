Big Red Collaborative: NIL collective partners athletes and non-profits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the current day and age of college athletics, the profitability of Name, Image, and Likeness deals is at the forefront of many minds. Now, the “Big Red Collaborative” is teaming up with charities to help promote both them and athletes.

Since it’s been around, the potential of NIL spending is estimated to top out at more than $1 billion and Nebraska has been at the center of it. Taking a new spin on this concept, the goal is to help both student-athletes and those charities to win.

“Our hope is to really be in a position to bring in a significant amount of money so that we can help all those student-athletes,” said Joe Petsick, who helped create the program.

In total, more than 600 Husker athletes can tap into the new effort. The BRC was formed as a public charity to provide benefits to both parties.

“Instead of the agency model which is the more widely-used model, we’re setting this up as a 501(c)(3),” Petsick said.

Simply put, money that comes in from donors can be used in NIL deals that then promotes non-profits.

“That allows people who are interested in supporting athletics at the University of Nebraska to actually make contributions, charitable contributions,” Petsick said.

Three local charities close to Nebraskans are already on board: “Teammates,” “The Team Jack Foundation,” and “The Nebraska Greats Foundation.”

On top of that, the College of Business and the Athletic Department will work together to provide athletes with a sense of financial awareness on topics such as spending and saving their money. It provides not only a unique opportunity but hopefully valuable life skills.

“We need to really set a foundation here,” Petsick noted. “There’s a level of responsibility that comes with this that those collectives working with those athletes have to understand that it needs to exist, and our idea is to help make sure those athletes get access to that content.”

UNL is the ninth school in the Big Ten to start a non-profit collective, a growing trend among colleges.

