Happening this weekend in Lincoln

Block Party at Community Action’s Gathering Place: Celebrating 40 years

Join them for free food, live music, games, balloon animals and face painting in front of the iconic Gathering Place home. Parking can be found in the surrounding neighborhood or at McPhee Elementary School. The event is at the Community Action’s Gathering Place home, located at 1448 E Street.

Friday 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Free event

UNL Women’s Soccer

The Huskers will open conference play at home against Minnesota. There will be $1 hot dogs at this game. Come out and show the team your support. This event is at Hibner Stadium, located at 2400 N. Antelope Valley Parkway.

Friday 7:05 p.m.; $7 reserved, $5 adult, $3 youth and senior, $1 youth ages 5 and under (fees not included)

Cody Johnson

Known for his explosive live shows and electrifying stage presence, Cody Johnson has established a following of loyal fans who sell out shows across the country. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena, located at 400 Pinnacle Arena Drive.

Friday 7:30 p.m.; See website for ticket pricing

Latino Festival 2022

The Latino Festival 2022 is a welcoming community event focused on showing Hispanic culture with live cultural performances, delectable food from a variety of Latin American countries, artisan exhibits and diverse Latin music. Celebrating diversity together is what it’s about. This event is at Antelope Park, located at 1650 Memorial Drive.

Saturday 2 to 7 p.m.; Free event

Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Costume Palooza

This show brings beloved Disney Junior characters and favorite Marvel Superheroes together on stage for a jam-packed, concert-style show with singing, dancing, acrobatics and more. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music. Mickey, Minnie and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party. Come join the party! This event is at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, located at 12th and R Streets.

Sunday 4 p.m.; See website for ticket prices

