HS Football Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Sept. 15)

Highlights from Thursday's high school football games, including Lincoln East's blowout win and Kearney's last-second victory.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HS Football Scoreboard (Thursday, Sept. 15)

Arthur County 44, Hay Springs 42

Creighton Preparatory School 31, Millard West 7

Dundy County Stratton 66, Bertrand 20

Gretna 49, Millard South 26

Kearney 35, Bellevue West 34

Lincoln East 56, Lincoln Northeast 0

Mullen 50, Hyannis 12

Papillion-LaVista 35, Lincoln Southwest 21

Southwest 60, Creek Valley 6

