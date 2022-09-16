Joseph takes away Blackshirts

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has temporarily taken away the Blackshirts. Joseph, who was promoted on Sunday, said he wants a “clean slate” for all players on the team. That includes the top defensive unit, which had been wearing the famed black practice jerseys.

“We talked about a new era starting,” Joseph said on the ‘Sports Nightly’ radio program. “Everyone has a clean slate. We’re 0-0. We’re going to practice and earn those blackshirts. I’m confident they will get them back.”

Joseph said removing Blackshirts was not a result of the defense’s performance against Georgia Southern. The Huskers allowed 45 points and 642 yards in their Week 2 loss to the Eagles.

Nebraska hosts 6th-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 a.m. on FOX.

