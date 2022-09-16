Lincoln Police release image of vehicle involved in possible child enticement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a a possible child enticement that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle is described as light-colored, smaller 4-door car with unknown license plates. LPD believe that the vehicle is a 2008 or 2009 Buick Lacrosse. The driver is described as a male, in his 30′s with longer curly black hair.

LPD says the incident occurred on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive.

Police said a parent reported her children were walking home from St. Michaels School and were approached by a man, whom they did not know, in a small car.

The driver reportedly asked the children, ages 11 and 7, if they wanted a ride. The children became afraid, said no, and ran from the area.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of South 83rd and Yankee Woods Drive.

LPD is asking anyone with information, or captured video of the vehicle, to come forward by calling 402-441-6000. If they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

