Lincoln Police release image of vehicle involved in possible child enticement

The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a a possible...
The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a a possible child enticement that occurred Tuesday afternoon.(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a a possible child enticement that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle is described as light-colored, smaller 4-door car with unknown license plates. LPD believe that the vehicle is a 2008 or 2009 Buick Lacrosse. The driver is described as a male, in his 30′s with longer curly black hair.

LPD says the incident occurred on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive.

Police said a parent reported her children were walking home from St. Michaels School and were approached by a man, whom they did not know, in a small car.

The driver reportedly asked the children, ages 11 and 7, if they wanted a ride. The children became afraid, said no, and ran from the area.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of South 83rd and Yankee Woods Drive.

LPD is asking anyone with information, or captured video of the vehicle, to come forward by calling 402-441-6000. If they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Skydiving accident at Crete Airport
The Platte River in Nebraska, Lincoln's primary source of water through a treatment plant in...
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
In about eight months, road work that has transformed a stretch of land south of Lincoln should...
Lincoln South Beltway project stays on schedule, nearing completion
After 22 years in prison, Jackson will go before the pardon board Monday.
After 22 years in prison, Earnest Jackson to go before Nebraska Pardon Board
Interstate 80 police lights
One arrested after troopers find 10 lbs of meth, gun at I-80 rest area

Latest News

Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
MGN
Two dead after crash on Highway 81 near Osceola
Highs On Saturday
Weekend Forecast: Humid and warm...with possible ‘storms
Sergio Mier Torres, 49, is facing three felony charges in York County including attempted murder.
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
Tails ‘N Trails Pet Walk & Festival to be held on Sunday at Glacial Till Vineyard