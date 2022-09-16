Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates.

A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law that requires birth certificates to acknowledge paternity, as well as state policy that parents listed on birth certificates are the biological parents of the child.

The Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued the state last year on behalf of Erin Porterfield and Kristin Williams, who said state officials unconstitutionally treat unmarried, same-sex couples differently than unmarried, opposite-sex couples.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

