Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York.

Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

According to the arrest affidavit, York Police as well as officers from the York County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a reported disturbance in the 2700 block of N Enterprise Avenue just before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said a male was believed to be under the influence of unknown substance and causing a disturbance, and that the suspect was being restrained by others after he attacked someone.

Court records said the male victim told York Police that the suspect woke him up around 5:30 a.m. to show him something in the garage. But when the victim told Mier Torres it wasn’t important enough to wake him up and started to walk away.

The arrest warrant said the victim told officers that Mier Torres came up from behind, reached around his upper torso and used a knife to cut his throat. He also had cuts on his bicep and back.

The man was able to run into another room and lock it while he waited for help to arrive. He added that he never saw the knife and was unsure the order of the other wounds.

The victim was taken to York General Hospital. Officers were able to apprehend the suspect.

It was during York Police’s on-scene investigation that officers located trails of blood throughout the garage and living areas as well as a knife with what’s believed to be blood on the blade.

Witnesses told police that Mier Torres had attacked the man.

Mier Torres has since been charged and his bond has been set at 10% of $500,000. He is due in court at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.