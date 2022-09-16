Our Town Wauneta

WAUNETA, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Wauneta has much to celebrate, including six new businesses that have opened on main street.

We recently visited Wauneta to learn more about the town, and its growing business sector. Brenda Anderson is from the area, and is with the Chamber of Commerce. She’s excited about the new growth. “We’ve gained six new businesses in the last year,” Anderson said. “This is not all just kids moving back to the area. We have some people who have lived here, who have started their dream job, or they have created a business that we needed. They brought it to our town, so we didn’t have to drive 30 to 45 miles to get something.”

The town already has a grocery store, which is key to a small community, but now there are other businesses like Eye Look Good. “The owner lived here for years,” Anderson said. “She worked in McCook at an eye clinic, but this was her dream to open her own store, and she did it. She does not check your eyes, but she can adjust your glasses, and help you with contacts. She can order items. We also have Advanced Auto on main street. The owner added Double 9 Firearms, but has also now added an HVAC business.”

Also on main street in Wauneta, you’ll find Five Star Metal. “They make signs for your house, your church, or your business,” Anderson said. “They’ve made two or three signs that are on our business storefronts here in Wauneta. We have the Meadowlark Lane Coffee Shop, which just opened. It’s got coffee, iced drinks, breakfast, floral items, and a little gift shop. We have Crossroads Hardware up on the highway. That was just opened this last year, and the owner of that store grew up in the Wauneta area.” One other business on main street in downtown Wauneta is Rural Rehabilitation Services.

Locals are thrilled that Wauneta is growing. “It’s just a great place to live, a good place to raise a family,” Anderson said. “We are right in the middle of a nice valley, so it’s a nice community to live in.”

