Skydiving accident at Crete Airport

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).(Crete Airport)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Crete Police, along with the Federal Aviation Administration, are investigating a skydiving accident that happened Thursday afternoon at the Crete Municipal Airport. Initial reports indicate there was a fatality.

Crete Police are not releasing more details until they get further along in the investigation.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Platte River in Nebraska, Lincoln's primary source of water through a treatment plant in...
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
In about eight months, road work that has transformed a stretch of land south of Lincoln should...
Lincoln South Beltway project stays on schedule, nearing completion
LPD officer 'removed from service' amid domestic-related investigation
LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations
Lincoln Police investigating reported child enticement
Interstate 80 police lights
One arrested after troopers find 10 lbs of meth, gun at I-80 rest area

Latest News

Joel Foster, 37, was arrested for sexual assault of a child in Big Springs.
Western Neb. man arrested for sexual assault of child
Scattered rain chances to start the weekend with more hot temperatures.
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Sensory Safari and Zoo news
Sensory Safari and Zoo News
The festival will be held two consecutive weekends in September, instead of just one.
AppleJack Festival returns to Nebraska City