Tails ‘N Trails Festival to be held on Sunday at Glacial Till Vineyard

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Human Society announced that its Tails ‘N Trails Pet Walk and Festival will be held on Sunday at Glacial Till Vineyard.

The event, located at 344 S. 2nd Street in Palmyra, will start at 11 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m.

Events include a half and full-mile walk, live music from the Wildwoods, food from the Pressed, Boom Eatery and Street Treat Food and Ice Cream Vendor, and numerous vendors, rescue groups, and various other activities.

Registration is $20 for individuals over the age of 18. The Capital Humane Society said their goal is to raise $45,000 from the various events and donations.

According to the Capital Humane Society, funds raised will benefit several programs including the Pawsitive Impact Project, Adoption Program, Foster Care Program, Humane Education Program, and the Low-Cost Feline Spray/Neuter Program.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Platte River in Nebraska, Lincoln's primary source of water through a treatment plant in...
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
In about eight months, road work that has transformed a stretch of land south of Lincoln should...
Lincoln South Beltway project stays on schedule, nearing completion
LPD officer 'removed from service' amid domestic-related investigation
LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations
Lincoln Police investigating reported child enticement
Interstate 80 police lights
One arrested after troopers find 10 lbs of meth, gun at I-80 rest area

Latest News

Joel Foster, 37, was arrested for sexual assault of a child in Big Springs.
Western Neb. man arrested for sexual assault of child
File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Skydiving accident at Crete Airport
Scattered rain chances to start the weekend with more hot temperatures.
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Sensory Safari and Zoo news
Sensory Safari and Zoo News