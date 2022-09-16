Tails ‘N Trails Festival to be held on Sunday at Glacial Till Vineyard

PALMYRA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Human Society announced that its Tails ‘N Trails Pet Walk and Festival will be held on Sunday at Glacial Till Vineyard.

The event, located at 344 S. 2nd Street in Palmyra, will start at 11 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m.

Events include a half and full-mile walk, live music from the Wildwoods, food from the Pressed, Boom Eatery and Street Treat Food and Ice Cream Vendor, and numerous vendors, rescue groups, and various other activities.

Registration is $20 for individuals over the age of 18. The Capital Humane Society said their goal is to raise $45,000 from the various events and donations.

According to the Capital Humane Society, funds raised will benefit several programs including the Pawsitive Impact Project, Adoption Program, Foster Care Program, Humane Education Program, and the Low-Cost Feline Spray/Neuter Program.

