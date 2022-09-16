Two dead after crash on Highway 81 near Osceola

By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KSNB) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 81 on Friday.

According to officials, deputies and the Polk County Emergency Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 81 between Q and R Roads east of Osceola at around 7:41 a.m.

Officials said a 2022 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by 52-year-old Jerry Swahn of Weston was heading westbound on Highway 81 when he crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2019 white Ford F150 pickup driven by 44-year-old Nathan Peterson of Stromsburg.

The 2022 white Chevrolet Silverado’s cab then caught fire. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in either pickups. Seat belts were in use by both drivers.

This incident is currently under investigation. The Osceola Fire and Rescue, Shelby Fire and Rescue, Polk County Emergency Management and Nebraska State Patrol assisted in this incident.

