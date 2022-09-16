Warm temperatures with a chance of rain Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. Scattered thunderstorms will once again be possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Saturday will be on the warm side with isolated thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Hot temperatures return Sunday.

Slight risk of severe weather in parts of central and western Nebraska Friday. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible late Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Scattered severe thunderstorm will be possible in parts of central and western Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies this morning in Lincoln with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Partly sunny this afternoon with the high in the upper 80s and a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Not as hot on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered thunderstorms possible. Lows in the upper 60s and a south wind 5 to 10 mph.

Warm overnight low temperatures, especially in eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Tailgaters Saturday morning may have to deal with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the game along with warm temperatures.

Scattered showers and t'storms possible Saturday morning. Partly sunny and warm Saturday afternoon with a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms. Skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. More scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday night.

Warm temperatures continue Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and hot on Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

Hot temperatures return Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Hot temperatures continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. Slight cool down on Wednesday and then much cooler on Thursday with a slight chance of rain.

Summer temperatures continue through Wednesday. (1011 Weather)

