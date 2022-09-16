Warm temperatures with a chance of rain Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isolated thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. Scattered thunderstorms will once again be possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Saturday will be on the warm side with isolated thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Hot temperatures return Sunday.
Slight risk of severe weather in parts of central and western Nebraska Friday. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible late Friday afternoon and Friday night.
Mostly cloudy skies this morning in Lincoln with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Partly sunny this afternoon with the high in the upper 80s and a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered thunderstorms possible. Lows in the upper 60s and a south wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tailgaters Saturday morning may have to deal with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the game along with warm temperatures.
Mostly cloudy skies Saturday morning with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms. Skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. More scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday night.
Mostly sunny and hot on Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
Hot temperatures continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. Slight cool down on Wednesday and then much cooler on Thursday with a slight chance of rain.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.