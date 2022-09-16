Weekend Forecast: Humid and warm...with possible ‘storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Summer shows no signs of letting up this weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s on tap...

While the upcoming weekend will feature plenty of dry time along with seasonably hot weather...the combination of disturbances aloft...increasing low-level moisture...low pressure troughs and surface heating will lead to “periods” of thunderstorm development both Saturday and Sunday.

The first round of thunderstorms is expected to develop over parts of western and central Nebraska late-Friday afternoon and into Friday night. There will be a severe weather threat with the strongest ‘storms...mainly from hail and high winds...with a very small risk for an isolated tornado. This activity will spread slowly to the east overnight...but is expected to weaken over time and pose very little in the way of a severe weather threat for the eastern-third of Nebraska late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Another “potential” round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms may develop late-Saturday afternoon and Saturday night in the southeast corner of the state. This threat is highly “conditional” as warm temperatures aloft may inhibit ‘storm development in our area...but it will need to be watched. Once again, Sunday may present a conditional severe threat over parts of east-central and southeast Nebraska late in the day...but warm temperatures aloft may again squelch any thunderstorm development. These possible severe threats will need to be monitored over the next 24-to-48 hours...and we’ll have updates over the weekend.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Sunday (KOLN)

High temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will head back into the 80s and lower-to-mid 90s...well above the seasonal averages of upper 70s-to-lower 80s for mid-September.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

If you are a big fan of sizzlin’ September temperatures...readings are expected to get even hotter at the beginning of next week...with record highs possible as we head for the middle-to-upper 90s Monday and Tuesday...with an isolated triple-digit possible in a spot or two. Fans of “Fall” will need to be patient early in the week...but a frontal system promises to bring temperatures back down into the 70s for the second-half of next week. The anticipated cool down will also bring the region a much-needed rain “chance”.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

