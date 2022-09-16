Western Neb. man arrested for sexual assault of child

Joel Foster, 37, was arrested for sexual assault of a child in Big Springs.
Joel Foster, 37, was arrested for sexual assault of a child in Big Springs.(Scotts Bluff County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Patrol investigators have arrested a Big Springs man in an investigation into reported sexual assault of a child.

The investigation began this week, when NSP received information that an employee at South Platte Public Schools in Big Springs had had inappropriate contact with a student. On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Joel Foster, 37, of Big Springs, as part of the investigation.

Foster was arrested Thursday afternoon without incident. He was lodged in jail for two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child abuse, and first-degree sexual assault by a school employee.

Foster has been lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. NSP has been assisted by the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Platte River in Nebraska, Lincoln's primary source of water through a treatment plant in...
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
In about eight months, road work that has transformed a stretch of land south of Lincoln should...
Lincoln South Beltway project stays on schedule, nearing completion
LPD officer 'removed from service' amid domestic-related investigation
LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations
Lincoln Police investigating reported child enticement
Interstate 80 police lights
One arrested after troopers find 10 lbs of meth, gun at I-80 rest area

Latest News

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
Skydiving accident at Crete Airport
Scattered rain chances to start the weekend with more hot temperatures.
Brad's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Sensory Safari and Zoo news
Sensory Safari and Zoo News
The festival will be held two consecutive weekends in September, instead of just one.
AppleJack Festival returns to Nebraska City