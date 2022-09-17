Huskers defeat Gophers to open conference play

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Sami Hauk recorded her second shutout of the season as the Nebraska soccer team (3-3-3, 1-0-0 Big Ten) defeated Minnesota 1-0 in front of 1,456 fans at Hibner Stadium on Friday night.

In the first half, NU held the advantage in shots (8-2), shots on goal (3-1) and corners (4-0) but was unable to find the back of the net. Minnesota had a couple of looks as well, but the game was scoreless at the half.

The teams continued a scoreless game in the second half until the 87th minute when Gwen Lane sent the ball across the pitch into the middle of the penalty box. Sarah Weber headed the pass into the back right corner of the net for the game-winning goal. Weber now has a team-high four goals on the season.

The teams battled for the final two minutes, but Minnesota (4-4-1, 0-1-0 Big Ten), coming off a four-game win streak, was unable to score the equalizer.

Overall, Nebraska’s offense outshot Minnesota by a 13-7 margin, including a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Goalkeeper Hauk, who played the full 90 minutes, earned her sixth career win. Midfielder Haley Petersonand defenders Nicola Hauk and Lauryn Anglim also played the entire game.

The Huskers continue conference play at home next Thursday, Sept. 22 when they face Northwestern, starting at 7:05 p.m. (CT).

