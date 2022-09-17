Huskers optimism shines through prior to Oklahoma loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new week and a new era for Nebraska football gave fans a new sense of excitement around campus and around Lincoln. A long-time rival met a new coaching era and Husker fans showed up to cheer on their team.

“New coach, new excitement,” said Jordan Vargas, fan.

What started off as a rainy Saturday soon gave way to excitement as Husker fans got ready for another edition of a storied rivalry. Campus was buzzing and students and fans were up early this morning, rallying around the Fox Sports Big Noon Pre-Game Show, bringing the campus together.

“Its super exciting to have so many people here its super awesome to see so many people out on campus,” said Kally Karkazis, fan.

By the start of the game fans were ready to see what new head coach Mickey Joseph coaching at his alma mater and against a formal rival would bring. It also was special for fans to see someone like them down the sidelines leading the Huskers.

“Someone as myself, an African-American from Nebraska,” Vargas said. “Its so very exciting to see someone that looks like me coaching our team.”

The game brought out fans ready to renew the Oklahoma rivalry, excited and energized.

“Most kids will understand it either from their friends or their parents,” said Ken Byington, fan. “You see the environment out here and what’s its like and it hits different, it hits different.”

Overall, no matter the weather or the score, fans always come out to support their team.

“Its a great day to be Nebraskan when Oklahoma’s in town,” Byington said. “It never hurts.”

