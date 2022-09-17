Sports Overtime - Fri, Sept. 16
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 4 of the 2022 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Beatrice 1, Lincoln Northwest 0 (Forfeit)
Brady 42, Stuart 29
EPPJ 47, CWC 20
Franklin 70, Meridian 20
Madison 37, Cedar Bluffs 0
Norfolk 9, Fremont 7
Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)
Potter-Dix 63, Sioux County 0
Riverside 19, Nebraska Christian 13
Shelton 57, Paxton 24
Winside 48, Walthill 8
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Ainsworth: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Ainsworth
@ Alliance: Gothenburg VS Alliance
@ Amherst: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Amherst
@ Arapahoe: Alma VS Arapahoe
@ Archbishop Bergan: West Holt VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Arlington: Lincoln Christian VS Arlington
@ Auburn: Ashland-Greenwood VS Auburn
@ Aurora: Platteview VS Aurora
@ Axtell: Silver Lake VS Axtell
@ BDS : Lourdes Central Catholic VS BDS
@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Bancroft-Rosalie
@ Bayard: Morrill VS Bayard
@ Bishop Neumann: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Bishop Neumann
@ Blair: Gross Catholic VS Blair
@ Boyd County: St. Mary’s VS Boyd County
@ Boys Town: Falls City VS Boys Town
@ Broken Bow: ONeill VS Broken Bow
@ Burwell: Ansley-Litchfield VS Burwell
@ Cambridge: Southern Valley VS Cambridge
@ Centennial: Battle Creek VS Centennial
@ Chase County: Gibbon VS Chase County
@ Clarkson/Leigh: Shelby-Rising City VS Clarkson/Leigh
@ Cody-Kilgore: Santee VS Cody-Kilgore
@ Conestoga: Weeping Water VS Conestoga
@ Cozad: Lexington VS Cozad
@ Dorchester: Harvard VS Dorchester
@ Douglas County West: Boone Central VS Douglas County West
@ Elkhorn High : Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Elkhorn High
@ Elm Creek: Central Valley VS Elm Creek
@ Elmwood-Murdock: Omaha Christian Academy VS Elmwood-Murdock
@ Fairbury: Minden VS Fairbury
@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Diller-Odell VS Falls City Sacred Heart
@ Fort Calhoun: Central City VS Fort Calhoun
@ Freeman: EMF VS Freeman
@ Fullerton: Nebraska Lutheran VS Fullerton
@ Gering: Ogallala VS Gering
@ Giltner: High Plains Community VS Giltner
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Aquinas Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Hartington-Newcastle: Crofton VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Hastings: Seward VS Hastings
@ Hemingford: Bridgeport VS Hemingford
@ Hershey: Holyoke, CO VS Hershey
@ Hi-Line: Arcadia-Loup City VS Hi-Line
@ Hitchcock County: Loomis VS Hitchcock County
@ Holdrege: McCook VS Holdrege
@ Homer: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Homer
@ Howells-Dodge: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Howells-Dodge
@ Humphrey St. Francis: East Butler VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Johnson-Brock: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Johnson-Brock
@ Kearney Catholic: Milford VS Kearney Catholic
@ Kenesaw: Deshler VS Kenesaw
@ Kimball: Perkins County VS Kimball
@ Lawrence-Nelson: Blue Hill VS Lawrence-Nelson
@ Lewiston: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Lewiston
@ Leyton: Anselmo-Merna VS Leyton
@ Lincoln High: Grand Island VS Lincoln High
@ Lincoln Pius X: Bennington VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln North Star VS Lincoln Southeast
@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Cedar Catholic VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Medicine Valley VS Maywood-Hayes Center
@ McCool Junction: Heartland VS McCool Junction
@ Mead: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Mead
@ Millard North: Omaha Westside VS Millard North
@ Mitchell: Sidney VS Mitchell
@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Plattsmouth VS Mount Michael Benedictine
@ Nebraska City: Wahoo VS Nebraska City
@ Neligh-Oakdale: Elkhorn Valley VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Norfolk Catholic: Louisville VS Norfolk Catholic
@ Norris: Waverly VS Norris
@ North Bend Central: Yutan VS North Bend Central
@ North Platte: Columbus VS North Platte
@ Northwest: Elkhorn North VS Northwest
@ Oakland-Craig: Ponca VS Oakland-Craig
@ Omaha Central: Elkhorn South VS Omaha Central
@ Omaha Concordia: Lincoln Lutheran VS Omaha Concordia
@ Omaha Northwest: Bellevue East VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha Westview: Ralston VS Omaha Westview
@ Ord: Gordon-Rushville VS Ord
@ Osceola: Palmer VS Osceola
@ Osmond: Bloomfield VS Osmond
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Burke VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Parkview Christian: Heartland Lutheran VS Parkview Christian
@ Pender: Wisner-Pilger VS Pender
@ Pierce: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Pierce
@ Pleasanton: Ravenna VS Pleasanton
@ Red Cloud: Pawnee City VS Red Cloud
@ Sandhills Valley: Maxwell VS Sandhills Valley
@ Sandy Creek: Sutton VS Sandy Creek
@ Schuyler: Crete VS Schuyler
@ South Platte: Wallace VS South Platte
@ South Sioux City: Omaha South VS South Sioux City
@ Southern: Johnson County Central VS Southern
@ St. Paul: Columbus Lakeview VS St. Paul
@ Stanton: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Stanton
@ Summerland: Lutheran High Northeast VS Summerland
@ Sutherland: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Sutherland
@ Syracuse: Adams Central VS Syracuse
@ TCNE (Tri County Northeast): Wakefield VS TCNE (Tri County Northeast)
@ Tekamah-Herman: Malcolm VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Thayer Central: Palmyra VS Thayer Central
@ Tri County: David City VS Tri County
@ Twin Loup: Overton VS Twin Loup
@ Twin River: Cross County VS Twin River
@ Valentine: Chadron VS Valentine
@ Wausa: Creighton VS Wausa
@ Wayne: Raymond Central VS Wayne
@ West Point-Beemer: Scotus Central Catholic VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Fillmore Central VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wood River: Centura VS Wood River
@ Wynot: Randolph VS Wynot
@ York: Scottsbluff VS York
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.