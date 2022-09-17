Sports Overtime - Fri, Sept. 16

(Brett Carlsen | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 4 of the 2022 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Beatrice 1, Lincoln Northwest 0 (Forfeit)

Brady 42, Stuart 29

EPPJ 47, CWC 20

Franklin 70, Meridian 20

Madison 37, Cedar Bluffs 0

Norfolk 9, Fremont 7

Omaha Bryan 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit)

Potter-Dix 63, Sioux County 0

Riverside 19, Nebraska Christian 13

Shelton 57, Paxton 24

Winside 48, Walthill 8

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Ainsworth: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Ainsworth

@ Alliance: Gothenburg VS Alliance

@ Amherst: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Amherst

@ Arapahoe: Alma VS Arapahoe

@ Archbishop Bergan: West Holt VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: Lincoln Christian VS Arlington

@ Auburn: Ashland-Greenwood VS Auburn

@ Aurora: Platteview VS Aurora

@ Axtell: Silver Lake VS Axtell

@ BDS : Lourdes Central Catholic VS BDS

@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS Bancroft-Rosalie

@ Bayard: Morrill VS Bayard

@ Bishop Neumann: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blair: Gross Catholic VS Blair

@ Boyd County: St. Mary’s VS Boyd County

@ Boys Town: Falls City VS Boys Town

@ Broken Bow: ONeill VS Broken Bow

@ Burwell: Ansley-Litchfield VS Burwell

@ Cambridge: Southern Valley VS Cambridge

@ Centennial: Battle Creek VS Centennial

@ Chase County: Gibbon VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Shelby-Rising City VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Cody-Kilgore: Santee VS Cody-Kilgore

@ Conestoga: Weeping Water VS Conestoga

@ Cozad: Lexington VS Cozad

@ Dorchester: Harvard VS Dorchester

@ Douglas County West: Boone Central VS Douglas County West

@ Elkhorn High : Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Elkhorn High

@ Elm Creek: Central Valley VS Elm Creek

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Omaha Christian Academy VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Fairbury: Minden VS Fairbury

@ Falls City Sacred Heart: Diller-Odell VS Falls City Sacred Heart

@ Fort Calhoun: Central City VS Fort Calhoun

@ Freeman: EMF VS Freeman

@ Fullerton: Nebraska Lutheran VS Fullerton

@ Gering: Ogallala VS Gering

@ Giltner: High Plains Community VS Giltner

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Aquinas Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Crofton VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Hastings: Seward VS Hastings

@ Hemingford: Bridgeport VS Hemingford

@ Hershey: Holyoke, CO VS Hershey

@ Hi-Line: Arcadia-Loup City VS Hi-Line

@ Hitchcock County: Loomis VS Hitchcock County

@ Holdrege: McCook VS Holdrege

@ Homer: Laurel-Concord-Coleridge VS Homer

@ Howells-Dodge: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Howells-Dodge

@ Humphrey St. Francis: East Butler VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Johnson-Brock: Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kearney Catholic: Milford VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kenesaw: Deshler VS Kenesaw

@ Kimball: Perkins County VS Kimball

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Blue Hill VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Lewiston: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Lewiston

@ Leyton: Anselmo-Merna VS Leyton

@ Lincoln High: Grand Island VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln Pius X: Bennington VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln North Star VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): Cedar Catholic VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Medicine Valley VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCool Junction: Heartland VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Mead

@ Millard North: Omaha Westside VS Millard North

@ Mitchell: Sidney VS Mitchell

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Plattsmouth VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Nebraska City: Wahoo VS Nebraska City

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Elkhorn Valley VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norfolk Catholic: Louisville VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norris: Waverly VS Norris

@ North Bend Central: Yutan VS North Bend Central

@ North Platte: Columbus VS North Platte

@ Northwest: Elkhorn North VS Northwest

@ Oakland-Craig: Ponca VS Oakland-Craig

@ Omaha Central: Elkhorn South VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Concordia: Lincoln Lutheran VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha Northwest: Bellevue East VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha Westview: Ralston VS Omaha Westview

@ Ord: Gordon-Rushville VS Ord

@ Osceola: Palmer VS Osceola

@ Osmond: Bloomfield VS Osmond

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Omaha Burke VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Parkview Christian: Heartland Lutheran VS Parkview Christian

@ Pender: Wisner-Pilger VS Pender

@ Pierce: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Pierce

@ Pleasanton: Ravenna VS Pleasanton

@ Red Cloud: Pawnee City VS Red Cloud

@ Sandhills Valley: Maxwell VS Sandhills Valley

@ Sandy Creek: Sutton VS Sandy Creek

@ Schuyler: Crete VS Schuyler

@ South Platte: Wallace VS South Platte

@ South Sioux City: Omaha South VS South Sioux City

@ Southern: Johnson County Central VS Southern

@ St. Paul: Columbus Lakeview VS St. Paul

@ Stanton: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Stanton

@ Summerland: Lutheran High Northeast VS Summerland

@ Sutherland: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Sutherland

@ Syracuse: Adams Central VS Syracuse

@ TCNE (Tri County Northeast): Wakefield VS TCNE (Tri County Northeast)

@ Tekamah-Herman: Malcolm VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Thayer Central: Palmyra VS Thayer Central

@ Tri County: David City VS Tri County

@ Twin Loup: Overton VS Twin Loup

@ Twin River: Cross County VS Twin River

@ Valentine: Chadron VS Valentine

@ Wausa: Creighton VS Wausa

@ Wayne: Raymond Central VS Wayne

@ West Point-Beemer: Scotus Central Catholic VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Fillmore Central VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wood River: Centura VS Wood River

@ Wynot: Randolph VS Wynot

@ York: Scottsbluff VS York

Huskers set for road trip to Kentucky

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nebraska Athletics
The Nebraska volleyball team will look to rebound from its first loss of the season as it heads to No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday for a 2 p.m. match.

Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision has been made to cancel the remaining Lincoln Northwest High School varsity football games scheduled for the 2022 season.

Sports

Joseph takes away Blackshirts

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph took away players' Blackshirts while seeking a "fresh start" to the season.

HS Football Highlights & Scores (Thurs, Sept. 15)

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from Thursday's high school football games across Nebraska.

Concordia sweeps rival Doane, Hastings College upsets #1 Midland

Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights from Wednesday's GPAC volleyball matches.

Sports

National

Tom Brady suggests he may retire…again

Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT
|
By CNN staff
The 45-year-old quarterback retired after the 2021 season, only to reverse the decision six weeks later.

NReport

‘We haven’t been winning, but we don’t have a losing culture,’ Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph speaks to media

Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT
|
By 10/11 NOW
On Tuesday, Husker nation heard from Mickey Joseph for the first time since taking over as Nebraska Football Interim Head Coach.

News

Injuries lead to cancellation of Friday’s football game between Lincoln Northwest and Beatrice

Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT
|
By Bryan Shawver
School leaders blamed the cancellation on injuries to an already small football team.