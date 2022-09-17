Sunday Forecast: Summer heat starts to trickle in again...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible mainly between 6 PM and 11 PM Saturday evening in eastern areas. Sunny skies and dry conditions will return by Sunday and stick around for the next several days... but the main story will be return of the hot and humid conditions for the last few days of summer.

Saturday evening will bring the chance for rain and storms to the eastern portion of 1011 territory. Some of these storms may be strong to severe and isolated to scattered in nature. The primary hazards with these storms include large hail and damaging winds. A tornado or two is also possible. The main timing for precipitation and the severe weather threat looks to be between 6 PM and 11 PM Saturday evening. The severe threat should diminish and skies should dry up as we head into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible in the eastern areas Saturday evening. (KOLN)

Skies will start off partly sunny on Sunday and eventually clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Sunday high temperatures will have a broad range... from the 70s to the 90s. It will be coolest in the northwest and north central areas and then warm as we head into the southeast. The southeast will see temperatures bounce back into the 90s! In addition to the heat, it will also be muggy. Overnight low temperatures will be mild in the 50s to low 60s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The sunshine and summer heat becomes much more widespread across the 1011 region on Monday as almost everyone will have highs reach the low to mid 90s. Humidity levels will remain in the sticky range so these temperatures may feel even hotter. Overnight low temperatures will range from the 50s to the 70s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The last few days of summer will be hot until a cold front comes through midweek and drops temperatures into the 60s just in time for the first day of fall! Small rain chances build back into the area for the second half of next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

