Ukrainian refugee comes to Lincoln

Penne Hanus embraces Margo Shevchenko, a Ukrainian refugee, at the Lincoln Airport
Penne Hanus embraces Margo Shevchenko, a Ukrainian refugee, at the Lincoln Airport(John Grinvalds)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Margo Shevchenko didn’t think much about her life changing as she closed her eyes on the night of Feb. 23.

But as dawn began burning away the dark, Russian tanks were on the move.

“On Feb. 24, my life changed completely,” Shevchenko said. “I woke up because there was explosions outside.”

Her home in the Kharkiv region, only a handful of miles from the Russian border, became part of a long front during Russia’s surprise invasion. Shevchekno grabbed what she could and went west toward the Polish border.

In Poland, Shevchenko eventually landed at a hotel in Warsaw, where a Nebraskan fundraising effort allowed dozens of refugee families to stay. There, she also met John and Penne Hanus, volunteers from Lincoln.

“I remember the first night there, sitting there, just watching them come in for the evening meal,” John Hanus said. “And just hitting me, that these people were pulled from their homes, in a different country now, didn’t know if whether they were going to be able to go back or not. And your heart just has to go out for them.”

But it wasn’t just their hearts that went out to the Ukrainians. This week, John and Penne also opened the doors of their home.

The two, along with family members, met Shevchenko at the Lincoln airport on Tuesday night. Shevchenko received humanitarian parole status, meaning she can stay in the country for at least the next two years.

“Why would we not do it,” Penne Hanus said. “It’s not so much why are we doing it. But why would we not do it? It doesn’t make sense to me that you wouldn’t help somebody.”

Now, thousands of miles away from the front lines, Shevchenko is settling into a new rhythm of life.

She’s enjoyed seeing trying new things in Lincoln, from shopping for pumpkins to eating Nebraskan sweet corn.

Shevchenko said her life has changed again--this time, for the better.

“It was my big dream to come to America one day,” Shevchenko. “And now it’s happening. And John and Penne, they didn’t just help that. They changed it. They made it happen. And from now on, I don’t think my life will ever be the same.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Crete Municipal Airport east of town, (looking northwest).
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport
The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a a possible...
Lincoln Police release image of vehicle involved in possible child enticement
The Platte River in Nebraska, Lincoln's primary source of water through a treatment plant in...
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
After 22 years in prison, Jackson will go before the pardon board Monday.
After 22 years in prison, Earnest Jackson to go before Nebraska Pardon Board
In about eight months, road work that has transformed a stretch of land south of Lincoln should...
Lincoln South Beltway project stays on schedule, nearing completion

Latest News

Highs On Saturday
Weekend Forecast: Humid and warm...with possible ‘storms
Despite tackling a staffing shortage that was deemed crisis-level last year, the state’s prison...
Inspector general report on prisons
Lincoln Public Schools Athletic and Activities Department announced on Friday that a decision...
Lincoln Northwest varsity football cancels remaining season games
Despite tackling a staffing shortage that was deemed crisis-level, the state’s prison watchdog...
Corrections inspector general said strides made in staffing, but more work to be done inside NE prisons