Huskers start fall season with win over Creighton

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team started the fall season with a 19-1 victory in an eight-inning matchup at Creighton.

Seniors Courtney Wallace and Mya Felder led the Huskers each with four RBIs while freshman Katelyn Caneda added three. In the circle, Wallace, Sarah Harness and Kaylin Kinney split time. Wallace led NU with four strikeouts and no hits.

Junior Billie Andrews started the game off with a solo homer to give the Huskers an early 1-0 lead. The Big Red added another run after a sacrifice fly from Felder scored Wallace. Caneda hit a single up the middle, scoring two and recording her first hit as a Huskers.

After three strikeouts from Wallace in the bottom of the first, NU added nine more runs in the top of the second inning. Billie Andrews led off with a single followed by Wallace and Sydney Gray getting walked to load the bases. Felder hit a double to left center, scoring two. Caitlynn Neal singled to score one while Brooke Andrews followed with a single to score another. Caneda added another RBI single while Wallace smashed a grand slam to add four to put the Huskers up, 13-0.

Junior-transfer Sarah Harness came in to pitch in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs and two on base, Emma Rosonke hit a single up the middle, scoring one to make it a 13-1 game.

NU added another run in the top of the fourth after Gray singled up the middle followed by a double from Felder to put the Huskers ahead 14-1.

The Big Red tallied four more runs in the top of the fifth inning. Singles from Caneda and Alina Felix and a walk for Haidyn Warner loaded the bases. Talia Tokheim singled up the middle, scoring Caneda. Gray singled up the middle to follow, scoring Warner and Tokheim. Felder doubled to right field, scoring Gray and making it 18-1.

The Huskers added one more in the top of the eighth after a single from Dakota Carter scored one.

Nebraska claimed the win over Creighton, 19-1.

The Huskers return to action this Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. to take on Nebraska-Kearney at Bowlin Stadium. Admission is free to the public.

