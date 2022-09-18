Two street closures to begin Sept. 19

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will close portions of two streets beginning Monday.

The projects are as follows:

South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to A Streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.

Travelers are asked to access businesses in the area via A Street. The sidewalks on the west side of South 70th Street will be closed. The recommended detour is South Street to South 56th Street to A Street.

Touzalin Avenue – The southbound lane of Touzalin Avenue will be closed from Havelock Avenue to Fremont Street for pavement repair. Access to residences will be maintained and sidewalks in the area will remain open. This project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30.

The recommended detour is Havelock Avenue to North 70th Street to Fremont Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around work zones. LTU reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on these projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.