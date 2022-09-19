Employees restrain man who tried robbing downtown Lincoln grocery store

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Employees at a downtown grocery store restrained a man who police said tried robbing them.

On Friday, around 4 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of Goodhue Blvd & F Street on a report of a robbery.

LPD said officers learned a man had gone inside La Ilucion, off 13th and F Streets, threatened employees and ran away with the cash register.

According to police, two employees tried intervening in the store and sustained minor injuries.

Additional employees followed the man and restrained him for police near Goodhue and F Street, LPD explained.

The 43-year-old man was taken into custody and transported to jail. He’s facing robbery charges.

Police said the cash register and its contents were recovered and returned to the store.

