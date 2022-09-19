Monday Forecast: The last few days of summer sizzles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and steamy conditions will take over the 1011 region for the start of the week. Plus, we will have the potential to see record breaking heat Monday and Tuesday... the best chance seems to be on Tuesday.

Gear up for a hot and humid start to the week! Monday high temperatures will reach the 90s for just about all of 1011 territory! Majority of us will see the low 90s but the hottest temperatures will be felt along the southern boarder. It will be another humid and sticky day so temperatures will feel a few degrees hotter. Areas of patchy fog along and south of the I-80 corridor and northern areas are possible in the morning. The fog should clear out by mid-morning and leave us with a mostly sunny day (minus a few passing clouds)! Overnight low temperatures will span the 50s to the 70s. The low 70s are expected in the southeast and won’t give much relief from the heat.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The heat continues to filter into 1011 territory for Tuesday. High temperatures across the state will range from the 80s to triple digits. Portions of the northwest and Panhandle will see temperatures in the 80s as a cold front will begin to creep into the area. The rest of us won’t be seeing that cold front until Wednesday, so the rest of the state will see steamy and sultry conditions and highs reaching the mid to upper 90s and triple digits. It will feel a few degrees hotter with humidity. If Lincoln hits a high of 97 degrees we will break the record of 96 degrees from 2018. Overnight low temperatures will knock back into the 50s and 60s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Hot conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday looks like the best chance for us to break the past record of 96 degrees set in 2018! (KOLN)

If you are tired of the heat...cooler conditions are on the way!!! A cold front will swing through the region on Wednesday bringing much cooler temperatures and a few chances for rain for the second half of the week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

